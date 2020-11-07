Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OXY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

