Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $29.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.