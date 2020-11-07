Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) vs. Jutal Offshore Oil Services (NYSE:JUTOY) Head to Head Contrast

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Oil States International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil States International 1 7 1 0 2.00

Oil States International has a consensus price target of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 335.48%. Given Oil States International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Oil States International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $254.76 million 0.55 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Oil States International $1.02 billion 0.16 -$231.81 million ($0.62) -4.34

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oil States International.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Oil States International -84.59% -6.54% -4.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Oil States International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oil States International beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is engaged in providing integrated professional services to offshore oil & gas as well as shipbuilding industries. The Company offers its services. Its oil & gas services comprise construction of oil and gas facilities; technical support services; design, procurement and fabrication of oil & gas processing equipment and procurement services. Services provided by Jutal to the shipbuilding industry include tank coating and general coating, electrical installation and commissioning, fabrication of steel structures and pipelines and comprehensive project management. Services for civil and engineering industry include design, supply and installation of aluminum alloy formwork and large system steel formwork for concrete construction, as well as design, fabrication and installation of steel structures in high-rise buildings, bridges and various podiums and halls. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, Peoples’ Republic of China.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

