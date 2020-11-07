Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.89

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 143563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Olin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

