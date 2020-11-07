Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.89

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 143563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 69.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 41.0% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

