ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $28.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -664.33, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $1,101,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $15,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,384 shares of company stock worth $23,237,512. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 3,928,032 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,055,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,376,000 after purchasing an additional 180,387 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

