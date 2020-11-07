Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

