Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

