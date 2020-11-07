Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

ONCT opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.33% and a negative net margin of 778.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Carter purchased 71,429 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.