Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation Inc. is in process control which include 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Onto Innovation Inc., formerly known as Nanometrics Incorporated, is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts. “

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.89 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

