OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company’s RAYALDEE has contributed significantly to the third quarter. Further, its utilization of the 4Kscore remains strong. The company also witnessed strong performance across two of its segments in the quarter under review. This apart, its clinical development programs look promising with a robust pipeline of candidates. OPKO Health continues to progress with its Phase II trial for RAYALDEE in hemodialysis patients with full top-line data anticipated in first-quarter 2021. Furthermore, BioReference Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing volume saw a significant increase in the third quarter. The company outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Further, the company faces cut-throat competition in the MedTech space.”

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded OPKO Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded OPKO Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.