OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of OSUR opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $952.44 million, a PE ratio of -443.52 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 1,093,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

