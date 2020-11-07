Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $87.01 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00024446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.25 or 0.03552528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00312566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00023341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

