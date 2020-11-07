Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.78

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

