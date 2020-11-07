OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Shares of OTCM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.