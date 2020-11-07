OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OTCM opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
