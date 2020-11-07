Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.65 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $247,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

