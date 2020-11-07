Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.62 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

