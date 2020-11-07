Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 124,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

