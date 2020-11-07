Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75.

PANL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,049.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 258,313 shares of company stock worth $735,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.