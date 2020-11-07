Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.52 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

