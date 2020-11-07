Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $4.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.54.

PRMRF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.68. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

