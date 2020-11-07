Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

NYSE PK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

