Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

