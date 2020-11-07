Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.