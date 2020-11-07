PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

