PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 282.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

