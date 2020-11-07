PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $230.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

