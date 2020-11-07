Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $318.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,990. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

