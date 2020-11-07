Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$26.78 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,547.82. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Insiders bought 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

