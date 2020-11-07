PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,650 shares of company stock worth $23,240,306 in the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

