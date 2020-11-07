Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 1st

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE:PAG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

