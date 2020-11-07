Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on December 1st

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.
Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
NYSE:PAG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.