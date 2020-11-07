Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $35.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

