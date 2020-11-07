Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after buying an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after buying an additional 850,539 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,721,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,370,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

