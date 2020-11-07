Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

