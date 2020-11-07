Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

