Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT opened at $361.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

