Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,042 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 399,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,516 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

