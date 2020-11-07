Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after buying an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

