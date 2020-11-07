Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 252,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,874,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

