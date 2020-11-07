Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,890 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

