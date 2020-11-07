Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

