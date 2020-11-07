Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

