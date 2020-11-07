Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $235.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $236.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

