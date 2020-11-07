Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,341 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,725,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 61,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,492,000 after buying an additional 280,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

