Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Okta by 4,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 667.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

