Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

