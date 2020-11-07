Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,685 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

