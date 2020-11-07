Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

