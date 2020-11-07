Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,893,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 303,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

