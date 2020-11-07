Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $199.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

